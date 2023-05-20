Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan Wolverines
Published

Shemy Schembechler, son of longtime coach Bo Schembechler, resigns from Michigan football amid scrutiny

Schembechler worked in recruiting as a graduate assistant at Michigan in 1993

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In a shocking move, Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, son of legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, has stepped down from his role as the Michigan Wolverines' assistant director of recruiting.

Schembechler had only been on the job a few days before Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel made the announcement about his departure in a shared statement Saturday. 

Schembechler played in Ann Arbor under his father and later served as a gradate assistant at Michigan before working as a scout for multiple NFL teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan Wolverines helmet

A Michigan Wolverines helmet on the sideline during the spring game at Michigan Stadium April 1, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

Schembechler's exit comes amid scrutiny of offensive material that was found on a social media account. 

"We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community," Manuel and Harbaugh said in the joint statement.

KANSAS TRANSFER HUNTER DICKINSON IMPLIES NIL PLAYED ROLE IN LEAVING MICHIGAN: ‘IT TOOK A LOT OF COURAGE’

"Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University's and Athletic Department's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

As of Saturday, Schembechler's Twitter account was disabled.

Michigan Stadium before the start of a game

Michigan Stadium before the start of a game between Michigan and Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 10, 2011. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

Screenshots suggested Schembechler's account allegedly liked racist and objectionable messaging. The Michigan football program announced Schembechler's hiring May 17.

He has been a scout for the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. He worked with the Washington football organization more than a decade.

Schembechler's dad, Bo, is revered in Ann Arbor, where he remains the winningest coach in the school's history. 

Bo Schembechler talks with a referee

Head Coach Bo Schembechler of the Michigan Wolverines talks with an official while his team warms up before the start of a game in 1986. Schembechler coached the Wolverines from 1969-89.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Bo Schembechler led the Wolverines to 10 Rose Bowl appearances and won 13 Big Ten championships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wolverines never ended a season with a losing record under Schembechler. However, since his death, Schembechler has been scrutinized for alleged involvement in covering up abuse of his players by team doctor Robert Anderson.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.