Jill Biden boasts of ‘united’ nation during meeting with families of Olympic athletes

First lady Jill Biden met with the families of U.S. Olympic athletes Thursday and spoke of a "united" America, just one day after President Biden addressed the nation after his decision to end his re-election bid.

Biden, who will lead the American delegation at the Summer Games the next few weeks, spoke publicly for the first time since President Biden announced in a memo he would be suspending his re-election campaign and would instead endorse Vice President Harris.

"When Team USA glides through the opening ceremony tomorrow night, they carry more than just our flag. They carry our nation's heart and our hopes with them too," Jill Biden said while joined by U.S. Ambassador to France Denise Campbell Bauer.

"They show the world who we are as Americans – determined, optimistic and resilient. That our strength is found not only in our strides and swings but in our hearts and in our minds. That, with all our precious differences and infinite similarities, we are always one team. It's what I love about our country, that we are united, and together we can reach for every possibility.

"President Biden has led our country with that hope always in his heart. … And, as he says, there is nothing America can't do when we do it together. And we see that especially now at the Olympics."

The first lady’s remarks come amid a tumultuous political environment in Washington.

Biden, 81, delivered his first public remarks Wednesday since making the announcement.

"In recent weeks, it's become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believed my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said.

"That includes personal ambition. So, I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There's also a time and place for new voices. Fresh voices. Yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

Biden laid out his plans for the remainder of the presidency, which includes Supreme Court reform, among other endeavors.

