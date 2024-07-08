First lady scolds reporter asking about Biden dropping out for 'screaming' at her

First lady Jill Biden scolded reporters for "screaming" at her Monday, as one tried to ask a question about her husband as she walked from a coffee shop to the car.

In a video shared by Washington Post senior video journalist JM Rieger, the first lady was confronted by a reporter who asked her about the growing number of Democrats calling for Biden to leave the race.

"Dr. Biden, do you have any message to House Democrats who are calling for your husband to drop out of the race? How are you feeling about the state of the race?" a female reporter could be heard shouting.

"Why are you screaming at me? You know me. Don't scream at me, just let me talk," Jill Biden responded.

She then entered her vehicle without answering any questions.

Fox News Digital reached out to the first lady’s press secretary for a comment.

Biden made three campaign stops across North Carolina, Florida and Georgia to help campaign for her husband on Monday.

These multiple events are part of ongoing efforts by the Biden administration to push back on growing concerns from media pundits and Democratic colleagues that the president is no longer mentally capable of staying in the race since his first debate against Donald Trump back in June.

President Biden, along with his family, have insisted that he will stay in the race.

"As commander in chief, President Biden wakes up every morning ready to work for you. That's what this election is all about. You. For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he's all in," Jill Biden said during her North Carolina event.

Biden has also begun receiving more media attention, particularly after reports have suggested that she is the "ultimate influence" over whether the president should remain in the race. She was also featured in a puff piece on the cover of the August issue of Vogue.

