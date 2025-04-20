Jey Uso welcomes WWE fans to 'yeet era' after WrestleMania 41 win

Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night, capitalizing on an arrogant Gunther who had overlooked him for months.

Uso gave Gunther a powerbomb, hit him with three frog splashes and then put him in a sleeper hold, forcing the big man to tap out. The crowd nearly blew the roof off Allegiant Stadium as Uso’s hand was raised and the championship belt was handed to him.

He celebrated the moment with the fans who backed him for months, dancing to his entrance music and shouting "yeet" with him during his promos.

"Welcome to the yeet era," Uso told reporters at the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference. "I don’t know what’s about to happen. I’m gonna embrace the hate. I’m gonna embrace the love.

"All I know is, I’m in Las Vegas. I got family out there. I dethroned the ‘Ring General.’ I’m the heavyweight champion."

Uso celebrated the moment in the ring with his brother, Jimmy. The Usos had been a tag-team duo for years and were a main part of the Bloodline faction and epic tale over the last three years before the stable collapsed and several stars went their separate ways.

It’s rare to see a predominantly tag-team wrestler earn a shot at a prestigious WWE championship and become the guy the company chooses to push. A handful of WWE superstars have done it and Uso couldn’t really fathom the accomplishment at that moment.

"I always wanted to be a tag-team wrestler with my twin brother," he said. "That’s all it was and then, once you start to progress and see different doors open, you want to take advantage of those opportunities. It’s been hard. It’s been a long road.

"In our business, I think everyone’s smart to it. We’re the last of a dying breed. It’s damn-near live theatrics – one shot, one take, live TV. So, I take pride in all that."