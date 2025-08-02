Jey Uso, Roman Reigns take down Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed at SummerSlam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tag-team match between bitter rivals kicked off SummerSlam Night 1 Saturday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Roman Reigns teamed with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who had Paul Heyman in their corner.

Reigns and Uso picked up the victory over Breakker and Reed in a bruising match that saw some heavy hitting taking place.

Reigns was competing in his first match since Heyman betrayed him and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 and aligned himself with Seth Rollins. Breakker and Reed have been in Rollins and Heyman’s group in the aftermath of WrestleMania. They have been on a tear since then.

The match started with an all-out brawl as Reigns and Uso delivered the pain and took out their opponents. The former Bloodline members got a little too cocky and started to dance in the early goings, but Breakker broke it up and dragged Reigns to the outside. Uso went up top and hit a splash. Breaker and Reed soon got back in control of the match.

Reed and Breakker went to work as Breakker’s flying elbow knocked out Reigns on the outside.

"I’m the man, not this piece of crap," Breakker declared as he continued his assault of the former world heavyweight champion.

For a while, Reed and Breakker teamed up to cut the ring in half and take away any chance of Uso tagging in Reigns. Breakker continued to taunt Reigns through the first half of the match.

Breakker then overextended himself. He had Uso outside the ring and hanging onto the Spanish announce table. He tried to hit Uso with a double knee jump but missed. Reed tried to stymie Uso but to no avail. Uso went for the tag, but Breakker and Reed both stopped Uso in the nick of time.

Uso needed to dig deep and try to find a way to get to his tag-team partner. Uso nailed Reed with a DDT, got back to his feet and tagged in Reigns. The "Original Tribal Chief" went to work as Reed tagged in Breakker.

Reigns pulled out all the stops. He threw Breakker out of the ring, ran off the far side of the ropes and hit a flipping dive over the ropes and onto Breakker and Reed.

Reigns was in control, but even after two Superman Punches, Heyman’s team members were still in control.

Uso tagged himself back into the match, but Reed and Breakker couldn’t put the team away. Reed tried his own aerial maneuver, taking out Uso and Reigns with a suicide dive. The 330-pounder nearly took himself out on the dive.

Breakker followed it up with a flying clothesline onto Reigns and over the Spanish announce table. But Reigns got his revenge moments later, avoiding another Breakker move and instead sending him through the barricade with a spear.

Uso and Reigns even dug deep and hit the 1-D on Reed, but still the Australian superstar would kick out of a pin attempt.

As Breakker tried to add more bruising battering to Uso, he set him up for a spear. But Reigns stepped in the way and took the brutal spear. Uso capitalized on Breakker fixating on Reigns for a split second and hit a superkick.

Uso then hit Reed with a spear and an Uso Splash for the win.

What's next for Breakker and Reed is unclear, but it's sure to be a letdown for Rollins, the figurehead of their dangerous alliance.