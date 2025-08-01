Seth Rollins looms large at SummerSlam amid possible knee injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Undisputed WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship will both be up for grabs during the first-ever two-night SummerSlam this weekend.

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, and John Cena, in likely his final SummerSlam premium live event, will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a street fight.

There’s one person who looms large over the entire world championship scene, and he is Seth Rollins.

Rollins appeared to have suffered a knee injury during his Saturday Night’s Main Event match against LA Knight. He came up lame as he tried to land a moonsault onto Knight. The referee briefly stopped the match but when he decided to continue on, Knight took advantage and won.

Since then, Rollins has not appeared on "Monday Night Raw." Instead, his consigliere, Paul Heyman, has held his Money in the Bank briefcase as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed continued to wreak havoc on Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

Rollins has only addressed the knee injury once – when he filled in as the host for Rich Eisen on his radio show.

"There was some imaging. It was a little too swollen. So, we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA," he said. "Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis, and we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time."

Those remarks were made on July 16. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, and it’s unclear how hurt Rollins actually is. Heyman teased a Plan B with Breakker, but that has yet to unravel itself.

Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract at any time and insert himself into a match for either title. It could make the moment for either title match huge. But the bigger question is which title he would go for.

"The Revolutionary" could very well make sure that he fulfills his promise to make sure Punk never holds as championship ever again and insert himself into his match against Gunther. He could also do it without cashing in his contract and go for the major prize.

Rollins and Rhodes have feuded in the past and the two teamed up at WrestleMania 40 to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Championship is the biggest prize in WWE and to take the title away from Rhodes and Cena would certainly turn WWE on its head. Rollins nearly cashed in at Night of Champions.

The third possibility is that Rollins is actually hurt and that the injury isn’t a so-called "work." But injured or not, Rollins holds the cards at the biggest event of the summer in WWE.