Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner came under scrutiny on Tuesday after he suggested in a livestream video with Adin Ross that Jewish people "run the world."

Gardner was on with other popular streamers in Ross’ studio. The conversation was about how Ross was able to purchase the Tesla Cybertruck when it first came out. Ross said a "Jew sold it to me because I’m Jewish," which prompted the cornerback’s remark.

"I’m gonna be honest. Like, no funny weird s---. You all run the world," he said. "They got so much motion throughout the whole world.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Y’all gotta see how they be walking in the airport," he added, mentioning how some Jewish people wear their hair.

Gardner was met with laughter and more analysis about those who are Jewish. Ross then tried to defend everyone who was talking about it.

"I’mma tell y’all the truth. First of all, everyone here is allowed to speak about Jews because I’m gonna give everyone the Jew pass," Ross said. "Y’all are observing. I’m not offended."

JIMMY KIMMEL MAKES FUN OF AARON RODGERS' REPORTED SANDY HOOK COMMENTS WITH MOCK-CONSPIRACY THEORY

While Ross said he wasn’t offended, the clip went viral across X.

"It was disgusting and hurtful," one person on X wrote.

Others denounced his remarks as antisemitic and some started to count down for when he’ll make an apology.

Gardner, who is usually responsive on X, has yet to comment about the backlash over his remarks. The Jets didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star defensive player is entering his third season in New York. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his first two years with the Jets.