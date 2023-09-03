Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Randall Cobb fined for huge hit on Giants player in preseason game

Cobb's hit resulted in a penalty and apparently kicked off a war of words between his teammates and a Giants player

Ryan Gaydos
Published
New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb was fined for his hit on New York Giants defensive back Bobby McCain in the teams’ final preseason game last weekend.

Cobb was fined $13,889 for the hit, according to ESPN. The hit from Cobb was called for an illegal blindside block and left McCain concussed. It also apparently sparked a war of words between Giants linebacker Jihad Ward and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Randall Cobb at OTAs

Randall Cobb, #18 of the New York Jets, looks on during the team's OTA's at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 31, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"Hard Knocks" showed the interaction between Ward and Rodgers after one of the plays. Ward pushed Rodgers after one pass and tried to get into Rodgers’ grill. Rodgers hit Ward with the line that he didn’t know who the linebacker was.

Ward said Wednesday that Rodgers and his teammates were laughing after the Cobb hit. He also wasn’t happy with how he was portrayed on "Hard Knocks."

Aaron Rodgers and Jihad Ward separated

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and the Giants' Jihad Ward get separated during Saturday's preseason game. (Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"It’s all about Aaron Rodgers at the (end) of the day," Ward said. "They sign him, it is what it is. They’re going to show his part and make me look like a sucker. But I ain’t going for that."

Rodgers said on Thursday that Ward was just making things up.

"He thought we were laughing at his teammate?" Rodgers said. "That never happened, and I think he’s making s--- up. I don’t care."

Aaron Rodgers and Jihad Ward

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward (55) exchange words during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, August 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Giants open the 2023 season against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Jets welcome the Buffalo Bills to MetLife Stadium in Week 1. The Jets and Giants meet in the regular season on Oct. 29.

