New York Jets

Jets' Randall Cobb throws huge block on Giants' Bobby McCain, leaves safety with concussion

Cobb joined the Jets in the offseason with Aaron Rodgers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New York Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb appeared to be in regular-season mode on Saturday night in the final preseason game of the year against the New York Giants.

In the first quarter, Cobb tried to block for tight end Tyler Conklin. He threw a devastating block behind Conklin to allow the pass-catcher to get a few more yards on the play. Cobb put the hit on Giants safety Bobby McCain and was flagged for an illegal blindside block.

Randall Cobb talks to reporters

Randall Cobb of the New York Jets talks to reporters after the team's OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 31, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

McCain was shaken up by the hit and had to leave the game. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

Cobb didn’t have any targets before he was taken out. McCain didn’t have any numbers before he left with the injury.

Randall Cobb at OTAs

Randall Cobb of the New York Jets during OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 31, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

McCain wasn’t the only player who left with an injury on the G-Men. Tight end Chris Myarick suffered a hand injury, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis left with a tweaked ankle and cornerback Zyon Gilbert was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Cobb joined the Jets in the offseason, as New York acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Last season, the veteran receiver had 34 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown.

Bobby McCain at camp

Bobby McCain of the New York Giants during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Aug. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCain joined the Giants from the Washington Commanders. The defensive back had 76 tackles and five passes defended in 17 games. He was vying for the backup job behind Jason Pinnock at the strong safety position.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.