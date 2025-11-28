Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets player wounded in New York City shooting back in hospital with 'health issues'

Boyd was shot and wounded in an incident earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC, manhunt underway Video

Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC, manhunt underway

Retired NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the search for the suspect who shot Jets cornerback Kris Boyd and Zohran Mamdani’s meeting with the NYPD commissioner over crime policy.

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd said he was back in the hospital as he continues to recover from a gunshot wound suffered in an incident in Midtown Manhattan earlier this month.

Boyd wrote on social media on Wednesday that he was still dealing with "health issues."

Kris Boyd at a New York Jets practice

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd (17) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.   (John Jones/Imagn Images)

"Please (bear) with me, I haven’t been in communication much … I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues," he wrote on his Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post.

"I love and appreciate everyone of ya’ll dearly who has prayed/reached out even if I can’t get back to you."

Boyd suggested he was putting his faith in God to help him get through his trials and tribulations. It wasn’t clear when he was released from the hospital.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen back on Nov. 16 outside of a restaurant in the early morning hours. At the time, he was said to be in critical but stable condition. Days later, he posted on his Instagram Stories that he was breathing on his own.

The NYPD released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting, but no arrests were made, and the suspect wasn’t identified by name.

Kris Boyd at training camp in 2024

Houston Texans cornerback Kris Boyd (17) walks on the field at Houston Methodist Training Center on July 27, 2024. (Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports)

Boyd joined the Jets in the offseason after spending time with the Houston Texans. He’s been on the injured reserve since August after suffering an injury in training camp.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

