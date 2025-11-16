Who is Kris Boyd? What to know about the Jets player reportedly wounded in shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was reportedly shot and wounded early Sunday morning in New York City.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. ET along West 38th Street, the NYPD said. Responding officers found a 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital.

Boyd was the victim in the shooting, sources told the New York Post. The Jets later released a statement on the matter.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," the team told Fox News Digital.

Boyd was described as being in critical but stable condition, according to ESPN.

Boyd is on the New York Jets’ roster.

Boyd joined the Jets after spending the 2024 season with the Houston Texans. However, he has yet to play a snap in the regular season for the team because of an injury. He was placed on the injured reserve on Aug. 18.

Boyd is from Texas

The veteran NFL player was born in Gilmer, Texas, on Sept. 12, 1996.

He played high school football at Gilmer as a running back. He was the "Offensive Newcomer of the Year" in District 16-3A football after he ran for more than 1,200 yards, scored 19 touchdowns and had 18 tackles on defense.

Boyd’s abilities on offense and defense landed him in the 2015 U.S. Army All-America Bowl. He committed to Texas to play for the Longhorns.

College career

Boyd was a defensive back with the Longhorns for all four seasons. He played in 51 games and recorded 191 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss and led the Big 12 in back-to-back years in pass breakups in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, he was named to the Associated Press’s All-Big12 Second Team and was named to their first team all-conference in 2018.

He decided to try his hand at the NFL level and entered the draft pool in 2019.

NFL career

The Minnesota Vikings selected Boyd in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was chosen 217th overall. He played the first four years of his career with the Vikings.

In Minnesota, Boyd had 95 total tackles, three pass breakups and four fumble recoveries as a defensive back. He saw a lot of time on the team’s special teams unit.

Boyd didn’t return to the Vikings after the 2022 season. Instead, Boyd signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals. He played four games with the Cardinals, spending most of his times on special teams. He was released on Oct. 2, 2023.

The Houston Texans signed Boyd 25 days later. He was promoted to the active roster in December of that year. He would sign a one-year deal after playing two games with the team.

He made his presence felt in the 2024-25 postseason when he knocked the ball loose on a Kansas City Chiefs kick return. However, he drew attention when he shoved his special teams’ coach. Boyd said at the time he was excited about the play.

Boyd signed with the Jets in March.

Career earnings

Boyd's one-year deal with the Jets was reportedly worth about $1.6 million.

He's earned just over $8 million in his career, according to Spotrac.