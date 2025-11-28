Bengals' Joe Burrow makes sour face over Maryland crabs during postgame Thanksgiving meal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play football with a carbon fiber turf toe plate in his shoe, battle through it to throw two touchdown passes and win a crucial game.

But there is something he won’t do, it seems. He didn’t appear to have any interest in Maryland crabs following the team’s 32-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

He and almost all of his teammates joined NBC’s Melissa Stark at the dinner table that was set up at M&T Bank Stadium following the game, which is tradition during Thanksgiving Day games in the NFL.

Burrow picked up a crab and tried to give it to one of his guys. Then, he sniffed it and asked Stark what it was. When he was told it was a hard-shell crab, he put it back and shook his head as if he tasted something sour. The rest of the team chowed down on turkey.

"It’s great to be back," he told Stark after the game. "Certainly not an easy thing to go through, but this moment makes everything worth it. Good to be back out with the guys."

For what it’s worth, Burrow told NBC that his favorite Thanksgiving dish was pumpkin pie.

He finished 24-of-46 with 261 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He threw one to Andrei Iosivas and the other to Tanner Hudson.

Burrow had missed several weeks with a turf toe injury, which he suffered in Week 2. He came back to the field sooner than expected as the Bengals’ playoff hopes began to fade away.

The team is not exactly out of it yet but cannot afford another blemish on their record for here on out.