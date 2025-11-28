Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals' Joe Burrow makes sour face over Maryland crabs during postgame Thanksgiving meal

Burrow had two touchdown passes in the team's win over Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Lions & Packers in Must-Win mode, Ravens vs. Bengals, Will the Bears beat the Eagles? | FTF Video

Lions & Packers in Must-Win mode, Ravens vs. Bengals, Will the Bears beat the Eagles? | FTF

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes list their games that are Must-Win entering Week 13, including the Detroit Lions vs. the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, and Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play football with a carbon fiber turf toe plate in his shoe, battle through it to throw two touchdown passes and win a crucial game.

But there is something he won’t do, it seems. He didn’t appear to have any interest in Maryland crabs following the team’s 32-14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Burrow takes in some food

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) joined by safety Geno Stone (22), defensive end Myles Murphy (99) and center Ted Karras (64) talks with NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark, right, after NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

He and almost all of his teammates joined NBC’s Melissa Stark at the dinner table that was set up at M&T Bank Stadium following the game, which is tradition during Thanksgiving Day games in the NFL.

Burrow picked up a crab and tried to give it to one of his guys. Then, he sniffed it and asked Stark what it was. When he was told it was a hard-shell crab, he put it back and shook his head as if he tasted something sour. The rest of the team chowed down on turkey.

JOE BURROW SHINES IN RETURN AS BENGALS DOMINATE RAVENS ON THANKSGIVING NIGHT

Joe Burrow with his teammates

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the John Madden award while speaking to media after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

"It’s great to be back," he told Stark after the game. "Certainly not an easy thing to go through, but this moment makes everything worth it. Good to be back out with the guys."

For what it’s worth, Burrow told NBC that his favorite Thanksgiving dish was pumpkin pie.

He finished 24-of-46 with 261 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He threw one to Andrei Iosivas and the other to Tanner Hudson.

Burrow had missed several weeks with a turf toe injury, which he suffered in Week 2. He came back to the field sooner than expected as the Bengals’ playoff hopes began to fade away.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The team is not exactly out of it yet but cannot afford another blemish on their record for here on out.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue