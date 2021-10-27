Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets upset Patriots ran up score in blowout loss: 'Is it something I would do? Probably not'

The 54 points are the most allowed by the Jets since losing 55-21 at New England on Oct. 29, 1978

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets suffered one of its worst losses in decades after losing 54-13 against the New England Patriots on Sunday and some of the players aren’t happy with how the Patriots ran up the score. 

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw his first 300-yard game with two touchdowns and three more on the ground while the Jets struggled to make anything happen offensively. New England, already leading 34-13, scored 20 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

JETS’ ROBERT SALEH ON ‘EMBARRASSING’ LOSS: ‘THEY PUNCHED US IN THE FREAKING MOUTH’

"It’s the NFL, it’s not like Alabama vs. William & Mary," head coach Robert Saleh said on "The Michael Kay Show." 

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets paces the side line during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets paces the side line during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

"It’s the NFL. We’re all professional athletes. If you don’t want to get scored on, you gotta stop ‘em. Is it something I would do? Probably not, but to each his own."

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins echoed Saleh’s comments in the post-game press conference saying: "Probably some things I’m not going to say … but it’s our job to stop it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses told The Athletic’s Connor Hughes that he and other players on the team were upset with the Patriots' decision to run up the score. 

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There were certainly a few plays late in the game, including Brian Hoyer’s 28-yard pass to N'Keal Harry that set up the Patriots final score of the game, that could lead one to believe that Bill Belichick wasn’t letting up off the gas but as Saleh put it, this is the NFL. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On top of that, the Jets were without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson who was ruled out of the game with a knee injury and replaced by Mike White — who hadn’t previously taken an NFL regular-season snap.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a catch during the second half in the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a catch during the second half in the game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 54 points are the most allowed by the Jets since losing 55-21 at New England on Oct. 29, 1978 and the fourth-most points ever allowed by New York. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com