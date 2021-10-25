Jets' Robert Saleh on 'embarrassing' loss: 'They punched us in the freaking mouth'

The New York Jets’ blowout loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday is a dark mark on Robert Saleh’s short career as head coach and certainly one he’s hoping not to repeat.

New England’s offense steamrolled right over the Jets in the 54-13 victory, a loss that was magnified by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson’s injury which will keep him sidelined for at least two weeks. A lot of things went wrong for the Jets to give up 50 plus points but for Saleh, the problem begins with him.

JETS VETS ALREADY LOOKING AT TRADE DEADLINE FOR NEW OPPORTUNITIES

"Starts with coaching all the way down," he told reporters after the game. "Obviously, we've got to be better. They punched us in the freaking mouth and scored points, so credit to them. That's it. I mean, I've been in part of some of those in my life. They just don't feel good."

Saleh admitted it was an "embarrassing" loss, adding that at one point you begin to feel "helpless" in those situations.

"Yeah, obviously. This is the NFL. You give up 50 points, it's embarrassing. I don't think I've had this feeling after a game since 2017 against Dallas. A helpless feeling where you're just watching, you're trying to figure something out. I'll be honest."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jets certainly looked helpless as Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw his first 300-yard game with two touchdowns and three more on the ground. New England’s offense gained a season-high 551 yards while Safety Kyle Dugger and J.C. Jackson had two interceptions.

"We talk about adversity. Everyone was asking. You can chalk this one up, it's here. This is from coaches all the way down. NFL doesn't really give a flying [expletive] -- excuse my language -- in terms of scheduling. We got to line up the next week and for the 11 or 12, whatever we got left."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saleh wouldn’t make any promises on what needs to change going forward until he looks at the film but he is confident with his team.

"I know we got the right men in that locker room. I know we got the right people in that locker room. I know we'll come back strong. But we got to get it going."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.