New York Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson rips 'irresponsible' report saying he had 'heated conversation' with Robert Saleh

NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe, who said the Jets' brass argued, apologized

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson fired back at an NFL Network report, which said he had a "very heated conversation" with his head coach, Robert Saleh, at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Florida. 

"All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false," Johnson posted to his X account on Thursday. "It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard."

NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe reported on Johnson and Saleh getting into it during the podcast "Around the NFL."

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson walks on field

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson walks off the field prior to the game between the Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on September 18, 2022. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

"From a very reliable source at the owners’ meetings, there was a very heated conversation between Woody and Robert Saleh, to the point where it was a little awkward," Wolfe said Tuesday on the show. "What were they arguing about?"

Wolfe elaborated, saying the interaction came at a party earlier in the week.

"Hey, who knows? Could’ve been about anything," she added.

After hearing from others about the interaction, Wolfe has since responded to Johnson with her own statement on X.

"Regarding my comments surrounding the Jets on the @AroundTheNFL podcast: no, I was not at the Annual Meeting and yes, I was told of the exchange between head coach Robert Saleh & Woody Johnson by someone in attendance. Others on-site Sunday night have since reached out and described the interaction differently. My intent wasn’t to break news, I leave that to the insiders. My sincerest apologies to the Jets organization for the unnecessary distraction during such a crucial part of their offseason."

Robert Saleh speaks to Woody Johnson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, left, talks with owner Woody Johnson during the team's OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, on May 31, 2023. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

A strong spotlight remains on the Jets after a disappointing 2023 campaign, where quarterback Aaron Rodgers was only able to play four snaps before tearing his Achilles in the team’s opening game against the Buffalo Bills. New York ended up going 7-10 on the year. 

Saleh is entering his fourth year as the team’s head coach, where he owns a 18-33 record. 

Johnson said he supports Saleh despite the team’s unsuccessful season. 

"My decision is to keep them," Johnson said of the coaching staff in December, per The New York Post. "I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."

Woody Johnson looks on field

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson looks on before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jets at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Oct. 2, 2022. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Jets GM Joe Douglas addressed a key need in the offseason, bringing in two new offensive tackles in Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith, as well as beefing up the interior with John Simpson at guard. He also reached a deal with wide receiver Mike Williams to give Rodgers another weapon on offense. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.