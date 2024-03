Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

New York Jets star Sauce Gardner clarified comments he made about Jewish people on Tuesday as the remarks from an Adin Ross livestream went viral across X.

Gardner initially defended himself against the pushback but deleted the post and offered a new one.

"I love all people," Gardner said. "While my intentions were positive, I just learned that people use those exact words I shared for hate towards Jewish people. That is not what I am about and I appreciate those who took the time to educate me on that fact."

Ross, who also defended him on the livestream Monday night, did so again.

"Bro I’m Jewish," he wrote in reply to Gardner. "You did and said nothing wrong you said Jews run the world in a good way which is true, I said you were fine so ima defend you. Don’t give in, f--- these fake woke ppl."

The controversy stemmed from a conversation Gardner and Ross had over the Tesla Cybertruck. Gardner responded to Ross buying the vehicle from another Jewish man by saying, "You all run the world." After backlash, Gardner initially appeared to defend his remarks on X.

"I love all people; Including Jewish people," he wrote. "The majority of my agency/marketing team are Jewish and I talk to them almost everyday. You probably just took what I said the wrong way but what I said was meant to be a good thing."

That post was later deleted. The Jets didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The star defensive player is entering his third season in New York. He was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his first two years with the Jets.

