Jets GM Joe Douglas looks to make good on promise to Sam Darnold's parents

The New York Jets are trying to build a team around third-year quarterback Sam Darnold, a promise general manager Joe Douglas personally made to Darnold’s parents before the 2019 preseason opener.

Douglas was hired by the Jets in June, well after free agency and the draft, leaving the new GM with little to do regarding the roster before the season began. Now, with his first full offseason in charge, Douglas is looking to make good on a promise he made Darnold’s parents.

“I promised I was going to do everything in my power to take care of Sam with protection and playmakers,” Douglas said during a conference call with reporters Wednesday. “I think we still have a lot to do in both those regards moving forward. I think we've done our best to attack some of the issues we had in the past.”

With the 11th overall pick and with most teams looking to make moves on quarterbacks, the Jets will have a good opportunity to build on their offensive line or add another weapon at wide receiver.

“I think there's a real shortage of quality offensive linemen in the National Football League," Douglas said, "So we’re going to try to do our best to get as many quality ones as we can because you can never have too many. We're going to try to keep it simple with guys that are smart, tough and versatile.”

During the first two weeks of free agency the Jets signed four offensive lineman including tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern, guard Greg Van Roten and center/guard Josh Andrews. However, they lost Robby Anderson to the Carolina Panthers

Douglas said the focus going into this offseason was “doing everything we can to help Sam succeed.”

Darnold totaled 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns last season but struggled with having thrown 15 interceptions.

