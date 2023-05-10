Expand / Collapse search
Jets and Dolphins will play in NFL's first-ever Black Friday game

The first-ever NFL Black Friday game will be available to stream on Prime Video

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Ahead of Thursday night's announcement of the full slate of NFL games in 2023, the league has revealed the matchup for its first-ever Black Friday game.

The inaugural game will feature a pair of AFC East division rivals, with the Dolphins scheduled to travel to MetLife Stadium to play the Jets.

Kickoff for the historic game is set for 3 p.m. ET Nov. 24.

MetLife before Jet game

A general view of MetLife Stadium prior to a game between the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

In October, the NFL announced that Amazon would have the exclusive streaming rights for the Black Friday game. 

"We're excited to be the home of the first-ever NFL Black Friday game, and what better way to kick off this new tradition than with a rivalry matchup between the Dolphins and the Jets," Amazon Vice President of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue said in a statement.

Amazon also confirmed that fans will have free access to the game on Prime Video.

"On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we're thrilled to offer another way to delight Amazon customers and give all fans free access to this AFC East showdown," Donoghue noted.

Jets surrounded by the Dolphins players

Michael Carter (32) of the New York Jets is surrounded by the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Jets were widely expected to be featured in multiple primetime games this upcoming season after the team landed four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers

The Jets-Dolphins rivalry dates back to 1966. Miami holds the advantage over New York with a 57-56-1 regular-season series record between the franchises.

Aaron Rodgers speaks to the media

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers answers questions during an introductory press conference April 26, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Raheem Mostert plays in game against the Jets

Raheem Mostert (31) of the Miami Dolphins steps out of bounds short of the goal line as Sauce Gardner (1) of the New York Jets defends during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

Last season, the Jets were victorious during their home game against the Dolphins but dropped their road game against Miami.

The league also revealed NFC East division rivals — the Giants and the Eagles — would go head to head Christmas Day. The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs will face off against Joe Burrow and the Bengals Dec. 31.

The NFL is expected to release the full schedule at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

