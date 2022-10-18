Amazon's Prime Video will stream first-ever NFL game on Black Friday next year

Beginning in 2023, football fans can stream an NFL game on Black Friday. The league announced Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video will carry an NFL game the day after Thanksgiving.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 24, 2023. The teams playing in the Black Friday game will be announced in May during the NFL regular-season schedule release.

This is the first season of Prime Video being the exclusive home for "Thursday Night Football." Starting in 2023, 16 games will be carried on Prime Video.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

So far this season, Prime Video has aired five games on Thursday night.

According to Nielsen Media Research, an average of 10.8 million people have tuned into those five games. Those numbers represent a 48% jump from the first five games on Thursday night last season.

Amazon inked a deal with the NFL that runs through the 2033 season. The company pays an average of $1.2 billion per season for the exclusive Thursday streaming rights.

PANTHERS' STEVE WILKS NONCOMMITTAL ON BAKER MAYFIELD AS STARTING QUARTERBACK: ‘I CAN’T GIVE YOU THAT ANSWER'

The extra game for Black Friday will cost Amazon somewhere between $50 million and $70 million.

"Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday season, and we're thrilled to kick it off with a gift for football fans across the country with this new game," said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video.

NFL owners passed a resolution in March that gave the league permission to schedule another short turnaround game the week of Thanksgiving.

COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT ‘DETERMINED TO PLAY' IN WEEK 7 AGAINST LIONS, OWNER JERRY JONES SAYS

Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of global sports video, said discussions about a Black Friday game gained momentum this year.

"Given what that day already means to millions of Americans, and how many of them interact with Amazon and what a strong presence Amazon has … And, also, the fact that there were no NFL games on that day, we thought we could treat it like a Super Bowl," she said.

This year's Black Friday date already features World Cup matches and several college football games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This Thursday's matchup will feature a pair 2-4 teams when the New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals. Next week, quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady square off in a Ravens-Buccaneers game.

Since 2006, the NFL has played three games on Thanksgiving Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.