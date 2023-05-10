Expand / Collapse search
Jason Kelce dismisses rumor mom may have leaked NFL schedule: 'Don’t believe everything you read on Facebook'

The NFL released five international games on Wednesday

Paulina Dedaj
Donna Kelce has found herself in the spotlight once again after appearing to leak some NFL schedules online ahead of Thursday’s release date. However, her son, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, cautioned fans against believing everything they see on the internet. 

A Facebook post that appeared to belong to Donna Kelce went viral on Twitter after an account, @NerdingOnNFL, shared a screenshot of Donna’s post revealing a portion of the Kansas City Chiefs schedule. 

Travis Kelce celebrates with his mother Donna

Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrates with Donna Kelce after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

According to the post, the Chiefs would play the Chicago Bears in Germany for an international game and return in 2024 for a game against the Carolina Panthers. 

Jason Kelce fueled speculation that the post was from his mom when he retweeted it on Tuesday. 

However, the NFL released five international games on Wednesday, including the Chiefs playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. 

Kelce responded to a fan calling out the discrepancy and in doing so, suggested the post may not have been from Donna Kelce. 

Donna Kelce at media day

Donna Kelce holds up photos of her sons, Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, at Footprint Center on Feb. 6, 2023 in Phoenix. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Don’t believe everything you read on Facebook…," he tweeted. 

The NFL released a handful of games on Wednesday including five international matchups that will see the Jacksonville Jaguars play two games in back-to-back weeks in London. 

Jason Kelce talks to his brother

Jason Kelce, #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles, speaks with Travis Kelce, #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs, after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will also host the Dolphins on Black Friday and the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day in a playoff rematch. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

