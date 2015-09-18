Expand / Collapse search
September 28, 2015

Jets' Cromartie practices, but status uncertain for Sunday

New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie was limited in practice Friday with a sprained knee, and his status for the team's game at Indianapolis on Monday night was uncertain.

It was progress for Cromartie, who sat out Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that he needs to see "a little more" from Cromartie, who was injured last Sunday in the Jets' season-opening win against Cleveland.

Rookie linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (concussion) and cornerback Darrin Walls (hamstring) didn't practice and appear unlikely to play.

Rookie wide receiver Devin Smith (ribs) was a full participant and will be a game-time decision.

Guards James Carpenter (back) and Willie Colon (knee), running back Chris Ivory (groin) and safety Jaiquawn Jarrett (shoulder) were limited, but are expected to play.