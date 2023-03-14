Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets courting Aaron Rodgers’ teammate as NFL world waits QB's decision: report

Allen Lazard also played three season under offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New York Jets are reportedly pursuing one of the top free agent wide receivers in the market and it just so happens to be one of Aaron Rodgers’ teammates. 

As the trade saga between the Jets and Green Bay Packers continues to play out, New York reportedly has its sights set on reuniting offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett with fifth-year wideout Allen Lazard. 

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, right, interferes with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, right, interferes with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Jets are actively working on a deal to sign Lazard, although no deal has been reached.

According to the report, there is one other team still in the mix. 

An undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, Lazard was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Later that year, he was signed by the Packers off the Jaguars’ practice squad and would appear in just one game for Green Bay. 

Hackett, who served as the Jaguars offensive coordinator when Lazard was signed, was hired by the Packers in 2019. Under Hackett, Rodgers and Lazard connected on 119 passes for 1,641 yards and 15 touchdowns in the regular season and playoffs. 

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, right, is congratulated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a 29-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, right, is congratulated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a 29-yard pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

The push for Lazard could be another clue in the Jets’ pursuit of Rodgers. 

Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and Hackett all flew out to California last week to meet with Rodgers in person. 

According to multiple reports, the meeting went well with one report over the weekend indicating a deal between the two sides was "essentially done." 

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers, #12 of the Green Bay Packers, looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

While fans continue to hold their breath, Rodgers told former NFL star Brandon Marshall, the co-host of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, this week that his decision would be made soon and to "stay tuned."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.