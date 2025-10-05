Jets' uninspiring play against Cowboys draws backlash from fans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets failed to inspire their fan base on Sunday and, instead, put them through another abysmal performance.

This time, it was the Dallas Cowboys who came into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and dominated Gang Green, 37-22. The score was far from indicative of how the Jets played.

The Jets controlled the ball for more than 34 minutes in the game, amassed 25 first downs on 12 drives and were 7-of-16 on third downs. But it was big plays from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense that eventually sunk New York.

Prescott had a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson in the second quarter as the team took a 10-3 lead. In the third quarter, Prescott hooked up with George Pickens for a 43-yard touchdown pass to take a 30-3 lead.

After the Pickens touchdown, the Jets really heard it from fans on social media.

Prescott was 18-of-29 with 237 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Running back Javonte Williams ran for 135 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 4-yard touchdown grab.

Ryan Flournoy led the Cowboys with six catches for 114 yards. Ferguson had two touchdown catches.

New York scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, but it was far too late to come back.

Breece Hall led the way with 113 rushing yards. Justin Fields had two touchdown passes and was sacked five times.

The Jets are now 0-5 for the first time since the 2020 season. The Aaron Gase-led team finished 2-14 that year. Gase was let go after the year was over and the team hired Robert Saleh as their head coach.

Glenn came into the fold after Saleh was let go in the middle of the 2024 season. He was supposed to help bring some change to the organization’s perception. The team had a solid performance in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, but their play has gotten worse since then.

The Jets will welcome the Denver Broncos to MetLife Stadium in Week 6. The Broncos are coming off of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.