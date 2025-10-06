Robert Saleh's brother rips Jets owner Woody Johnson after team falls to 0-5

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets are the only team in the National Football League without a win this season.

New head coach Aaron Glenn has praised the team's efforts in practice, and the organization has already released two players almost immediately after special teams gaffes this season.

So, while the process might look good, the results have been the total opposite.

The Jets are now 3-14 in their last 17 games, a full season's worth, and one person trolled the organization on social media Monday.

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh's brother, David, took to X to take a shot at team owner Woody Johnson for firing his brother in hopes of sparking the team.

"Last year, the #Jets were 2-3 playing for first place in their division when #woodyjohnson declared that 'the best roster in franchise history needed a spark.' Since then the #Jets defense has gone from first to worst donning a record of 3-14. #allgasnobrake #AGNB #VictoryMonday #thespark," David Saleh wrote.

It was David Saleh's first post on X since Aug. 6, which had previously been a reply. David Saleh had not posted an original message since Feb. 21.

Johnson fired Saleh shortly after the Jets lost 10-9 to the Denver Broncos, who wound up making the playoffs with rookie quarterback Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton. Soon after Saleh's firing, then-general manager Joe Douglas, who built that roster Johnson raved about, was also fired.

At the time of Saleh's firing, Johnson said that the roster was "one of the most talented teams that has ever been assembled by the New York Jets."

"This is one of the most-talented teams that has ever been assembled by the New York Jets," Johnson said after firing Saleh. "I wanted to give this team the most opportunity to win this season. I feel that we had to go in a different direction and that's why I did that today. The change that we made today, that I made, I believe will bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins starting now."

The Jets lost eight of their final 11 games.

This season, they are also allowing 31.4 points per game, the second-worst mark in the NFL, behind only the Baltimore Ravens' 35.4.

Meanwhile, Saleh is back with the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator.

