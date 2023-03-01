Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers could turn locker room upside down, NFL great suggests

As rumors of a possible Aaron Rodgers trade heat up, New York Jets great Joe Klecko said he does not want the four-time NFL MVP on the team and feared he may mess up the chemistry the team is building.

Klecko appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s "Zach Gelb Show" last week and believed the quarterback’s presence could "absolutely" ruin the locker room.

"I don't think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys," said Klecko, who was recently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "I relate this to myself with a young team that came up when we started winning. Why it was a good fit for all of us was because we all worked together and came up together."

When asked whether he could see Rodgers taking a toll on the locker room, Klecko was sure he would.

"Absolutely. You got a young bunch of guys (who) are fighting with each other, and you bring a guy in who has his own opinion about things," Klecko added. "I think that could turn a bad feeling in that locker room."

Klecko said he would rather see free-agent quarterback Derek Carr take the reins.

"I see a guy like [Derek] Carr, who is an All-Pro," the former Jets defensive lineman said. "He hasn’t been an MVP, but he has had some great years. I just can’t see them going after a guy that has had all his years and had his way. And then, when it doesn’t turn out his way, he goes dark. I just can’t see it."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed Rodgers’ status at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"He's a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now," Gutekunst said at the NFL Combine when asked whether he wanted Rodgers back for the 2023 season, according to ESPN. "But we really need to have those conversations. We want what's best for the Green Bay Packers, what's best for Aaron. So, we'll get to that once those conversations happen."

Rodgers emerged last week from four days in isolation that the four-time MVP said was to "contemplate all things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness."

While Rodgers is still under contract with the Packers, his future in Green Bay is very much in doubt as teams around the NFL prepare for the possibility of Rodgers becoming available via trade.

