Packers are 'disgusted' with Aaron Rodgers, former NFL beat writer says

Former Green Bay Packers writer Bob McGinn insisted he has seen the tell-tale signs of an impending split between the franchise and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers started his four-day "darkness retreat" last week to determine whether he would play again in 2023, but McGinn told GoLongTD.com on Friday that he is "totally convinced" the four-time MVP will not be back as the team’s starting quarterback next season.

"They are done with Rodgers," McGinn said. "He’s not coming back. I mean, they’re disgusted with him, and they’re done with him. And they’re moving on."

McGinn covered the Packers for the Green Bay Press-Gazette and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for nearly 40 years and retired in 2017. He added that the team was high on Jordan Love and "they think he’s the second coming now."

Rodgers’ "darkness retreat" did not appear to be doing him any favors with NFL executives.

"There was eyebrow-raising among a few league or team people I brought this up with, the reaction being: I can see why the Packers would consider trading him. Seems like a good person, but he might be more trouble than he’s worth," NBC’s Peter King wrote in his "Football Morning in America" column last week.

Rodgers has said that he is willing to rework his deal for the 2023 season, which carries a cap hit of $31.6 million. He has $59.465 million guaranteed to play next season.

If he decides to play, Rodgers will be entering his 19th year in the NFL. He has spent 18 seasons in Green Bay after being selected 24th overall out of Cal in the 2005 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have both been rumored to be interested in Rodgers.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.