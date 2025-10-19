Jesús Montero, former Yankees top prospect and Mariners player, dead at 35

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jesús Montero, a former top prospect with the New York Yankees who ended up mostly playing in the majors for the Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 35.

The Yankees announced the Venezuela native’s death on social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jesús Montero. We send our sincerest condolences to his family & loved ones," the Yankees said.

Montero was involved in a motorcycle crash in Venezuela earlier this month, according to a GoFundMe that was set up to pay for his hospital bills, according to the New York Post. He was put into a coma and later died.

MLB POSTSEASON BUZZ: MILWAUKEE BREWERS OPEN TO TRADING THEIR ACE?

Montero was ranked as high as No. 3 in Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus’ top prospects before the 2011 season. He made his debut for the Yankees’ Rookie League team when he was just 17. He hit .280 with three home runs in 33 games.

He played in 18 games for the Yankees in 2011. He was traded to the Mariners in January 2012 as part of a deal that landed Michael Pineda and Jose Campos in pinstripes.

Montero was with the Mariners from 2012 to 2015. In 208 games, the catcher and designated hitter hit .247 with a .668 OPS and 24 home runs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles after his time with the Mariners was finished, but never saw time at the major league level for either team.