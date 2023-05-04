Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers
Published

Jessica Alba reveals what Jets’ Sauce Gardner said to friend at Knicks game

Gardner told reporters he was not familiar with Alba

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers is bringing a whole new level of attention to the New York Jets, and his teammates are reaping the rewards. 

Rodgers and Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner attended the New York Knicks' playoff game against the Miami Heat Tuesday, sitting next to actress Jessica Alba and one of her friends.

Jessica Alba takes in Knicks game.

Jessica Alba attends a game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs May 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Gardner told reporters Wednesday that Rodgers made fun of him after Gardner admitted he didn't know who Alba was. 

On Thursday, Alba revealed what Gardner said to her friend during the game, adding that the young cornerback was "very polite."

Rodgers has been seen out in public multiple times since being traded from the Green Bay Packers, attending New York Rangers and Knicks playoff games in the city. 

Rodgers joined "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday and discussed his first week in New York City

"I’m having a blast. I am having an absolute blast. It’s been so fun," Rodgers said. 

Sauce Gardner poses for a photo

Sauce Gardner poses for a photo on the red carpet during NFL Honors at Symphony Hall Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"Everything is new. It’s like the first day of school every day," Rodgers said about joining a new team for the first time in 18 years. "There’s new people to meet. Gotta figure out your routine, and where the laundry loops go and mail and cleats and weight room shoes. Everything’s new and exciting and fun. I’m just pinching myself a lot of days. I just can’t believe it’s real sometimes. So, it’s been a dream for sure just to be here."

Aaron Rodgers attends a Knicks game

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, and cornerback Sauce Gardner attend Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden May 2, 2023, in New York City.  (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Jets are banking on Rodgers being the final piece of the puzzle after going 7-10 during the 2022 NFL season and missing the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. 

Quarterback Zach Wilson took a major step back in his second season, prompting the Jets to pursue Rodgers in the offseason.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.