Jets' Sauce Gardner says Aaron Rodgers couldn't believe he didn't know A-list actress at Knicks-Heat game

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner have bonded immediately since the four-time MVP quarterback joined the New York Jets after a trade was finalized with the Green Bay Packers.

The budding friends were seen courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the New York Knicks-Miami Heat second-round series in the NBA Playoffs. The quarterback and cornerback sat next to each other among the many other stars in New York City Tuesday night.

But Rodgers learned just how young his new friend and teammate is by the end of the night.

Gardner, 22, spoke to the New York media Wednesday and revealed meeting quite a few stars.

"I got to meet a few movie stars. I got to meet Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan. I met quite a few people," he said.

But Rodgers, 39, was taken aback that Gardner had no clue who actress Jessica Alba was when he pointed her out a few seats away.

"When we were getting seated, he was just picking on me for being young," Gardner explained. "We were getting seated, and he was like, ‘We’re about to sit by Jessica Alba.’ I’m just like, ‘I don’t know who that is.’ He looked at me like I’m crazy. It was just great to sit over there, and I got to meet her and one of her friends who was from Detroit, actually. It was great vibes."

From that moment, Gardner said Rodgers kept trying to clown him the rest of the evening.

"That whole night, he just kept asking me like, ‘Do you know who that person is?’ I’m like ‘That’s Amar'e Stoudemire. I know who that is. Now you’re just picking on me at this point,’" Gardner said.

The Jets duo witnessed a Knicks victory after they came back in the fourth quarter to defeat the Heat in Game 2 to even up the series at one game apiece.

Jets fans must also love that Rodgers is getting acclimated not just to his new city, but, more importantly, his new teammates. It was no surprise Rodgers was also spotted at the New York Rangers’ first-round series against the New Jersey Devils at The Garden.

Allen Lazard, a teammate of Rodgers with the Packers who signed with the Jets prior to his quarterback traveling east, was also with him courtside for Game 1 of the Knicks-Heat series.

Rodgers and Gardner are already creating excitement for Jets fans clamoring to see them on the field together in September.

Until then, perhaps Rodgers needs to sit Gardner down and watch "Fantastic Four" or another Alba flick to introduce him to her work.