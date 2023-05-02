Expand / Collapse search
Peyton Manning reveals why he believes Aaron Rodgers, Jets experiment will work out

The Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets fans aren’t the only ones excited about the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers to be their quarterback for at least the 2023 season, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is too.

Manning was another all-time great player who switched teams in the twilight of his career. However, he went from the Indianapolis Colts to the Denver Broncos following neck surgery. Unlike Rodgers, Manning had the freedom to choose any team he wanted as the Green Bay Packers had to come to an agreement with the Jets on a trade.

Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greet each other following Denver's 29-10 win on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver.  (Mark Reis/Colorado Springs Gazette/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The two-time Super Bowl winner on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday to talk about the deal. He said he was "excited" for the four-time MVP and the Jets.

"Let me tell you why I think it’s going to work. The fact that he has the same system that he ran in Green Bay… he’s going to be able to play so much faster. I mean, Pat, having to learn a new offense in your 18th, 19th year, it’s almost impossible because you have to unlearn your old offense," Manning said, pointing to the Jets having Nathaniel Hackett on the coaching staff.

Peyton Manning greets Aaron Rodgers

Peyton Manning greets Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers upon receiving the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show at the YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"You saw it with (Tom) Brady, and he goes to Tampa. They’re kind of making him learn some different language. All of a sudden, Week 6, they’re like, ‘Hey maybe we should just call the plays that Tom used to run in New England. Oh okay, let’s try that.’ Boom, they go to the Super Bowl."

Rodgers joins a team that won seven games without a consistent quarterback under center. Somehow, Garrett Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Aaron Rodgers talks to the reporters

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers attends an introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on April 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The former Packers quarterback played through injuries last season. He had 3,695 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes in 17 games. Green Bay finished 8-9, narrowly missing the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.