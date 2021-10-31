Jerry Remy, legendary Red Sox broadcaster, dead at 68 after cancer battle: reports

Jerry Remy, the legendary Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former MLB All-Star, died Saturday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

Remy played second base in the majors from 1975 to 1984 with the Red Sox and California Angels. He was an All-Star during the 1978 season when he hit .278 with 162 hits and 44 RBI. After his career was over, he would start calling Red Sox games for the New England Sports Network (NESN) in 1988.

The Boston Globe and WCVB-TV were among the first to report Remy's death.

He would team with Don Orsillo from 2001 to 2015 and later with Dave O’Brien. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006 and was elected the "president" of Red Sox Nation in 2007.

Remy started his fight with cancer in November 2008, saying he had a "very small, low-grade cancerous area removed" from his lung. In 2013, Remy said the cancer was found in a different spot in his lungs. After undergoing more treatments in 20017 and 2018, he would announce in November 2018 he was cancer-free.

In June 2021, Remy would have to leave the Red Sox booth early due to shortness of breath. He would announce in August that he would be stepping away again for lung cancer treatment.

One of his last moments at Fenway Park came earlier this month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Boston’s American League wild-card game against the New York Yankees. He received a standing ovation when he was brought onto the field. Boston would win the game.

Tributes poured in on social media after word of his death began to trickle out.

Remy is survived by his wife and three children.