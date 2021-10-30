Expand / Collapse search
Braves ride clutch back-to-back homers to World Series Game 4 win over Astros

Jorge Soler and Dansby Swanson move Atlanta to within one win over the team's first World Series title since 1995

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Atlanta Braves needed some help down one run in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night and it was Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler who answered the call.

Swanson hit a solo home run off Astros reliever Cristian Javier to tie the game and put the fans on Truist Park on their feet. The crowd would explode in the next at-bat.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler watches his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler watches his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Soler, who only played two games in the National League Championship Series, hit the go-ahead home run off Javier to put the Braves up 3-2 in the most opportune moment of the game. Soler’s hit rocketed to left field and narrowly avoided the glove of Yordan Alvarez.

It was Soler’s second home run of the World Series and postseason. It was Swanson’s first home run of the postseason.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The back-to-back jacks helped Atlanta to the Game 4 victory, 3-2.

After Soler's home run, Eddie Rosario would make an incredible catch to take away at least a single from Astros star Jose Altuve.

Atlanta used six pitchers to get through the Astros, starting with rookie left-handed pitcher Dylan Lee and ending with Will Smith. Lee came into the start with only two regular-season innings under his belt along with 2 2/3 innings in the postseason. He was supposed to be a part of Atlanta’s strategy to go to the bullpen often against the Houston lineup.

Lee got into trouble early and loaded the bases before he was taken out for Kyle Wright. Lee only lasted one-third of an inning before Wright came in to shut Houston down. One runner crossed the plate in the first inning before it was over. Carlos Correa was credited with the RBI.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Lee throws during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Lee throws during the first inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Lee was the first pitcher in MLB history to make his first-ever major league start in a World Series game. He also had the shortest World Series start since San Diego Padres pitcher Mark Thurmond in 1984. Thurmond recorded only got one out in Game 5 of the World Series against the Detroit Tigers, according to CBS Sports.

Houston would go up 2-0 in the fourth inning when Altuve hit a home run off Wright.

Atlanta cut the lead in half when Austin Riley singled home Rosario.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates his home run with Alex Bregman during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates his home run with Alex Bregman during the fourth inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Greinke started the game for Houston. He went four innings and struck out three. He only allowed four hits. Javier and Brooks Raley allowed runs to the Braves.

Game 4 also had former President Trump in the stands at Truist Park. He partook in the "tomahawk chop" gesture despite the controversy surrounding the celebration.

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta.

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Braves, with the win, move one win away from their first World Series title since 1995. Game 5 is set for Sunday night at Truist Park.

