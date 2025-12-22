Jerry Jones opens up on Cowboys' shortcomings during 2025 season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought increased to 30 years as the team was eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday and then lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Cowboys showed tremendous heart during the season after the defense was gutted when star pass rusher Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas picked up big wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, as well as a tie with the Packers.

Ultimately, the Cowboys lost their last three games and found themselves on the outside looking in on the playoffs once more. Dallas dropped to 6-8-1 after the loss to Los Angeles, and team owner Jerry Jones opened up about some of the team’s shortcomings.

"I really am better when I’m getting my a-- kicked than I am when I’m having success," he said, via The Athletic. "I’ve seen some of the decisions I’ve made work.

"We get one team that gets to go to that Super Bowl every year. Two that get to go to those (conference championship) playoff games. I’m looking forward next year to getting back in that championship game and maybe beyond. And then I’ll be right at the top of the list of how long it’s been since you’ve been to one. And that’s how you do it. Right at the top. And this will all go away."

Jones did take away some positivity from the 2025 season. He acknowledged the team "underachieved" but there were some things that the team could carry forward into 2026.

Particularly, Jones said he was impressed with how Dak Prescott played during the year.

Prescott has 4,175 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes this season. He’s leading the NFL in completions (378) and passing attempts (552). Both George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

"I am pleased with what we have in Dak, very pleased going forward," he said, via the team’s website. "Nothing we've done so far this season gives me anything but optimism about going forward at one of the key, if not the key position."

Dallas has the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants left on its schedule.