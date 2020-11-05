Jerry Jones discusses the notion of the Cowboys tanking for the rest of the season

Even as bad as the season has been for the Dallas Cowboys, the team is only one behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the win column.

Dallas has lost a few players to injuries, including Dak Prescott. Andy Dalton also went down with a concussion and Ben DiNucci doesn’t seem to be the right fit for them. Owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that he has no plans for the team to tank the rest of the way in hopes of a higher draft pick.

“Tanking has nothing to do with the performance of a player, the performance of a coach, the performance of getting better, the performance of the things you do to try to win the ballgame in my mind,” he said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan.

He continued: “Could you make a decision to play a younger player more or a player that you’re going to be pretty firm that you’re going to be going forward with in contract wise than a different situation? And the answer is I can see that. Yeah. I can see that you make sure that you get these guys those reps. The only way to have and get better in the NFL is for reps, and game reps are precious, hard to come by.”

Jones added: “I think it makes you see more young players — maybe should be doing it anyway, candidly in regard to that definition of tanking. You maybe should be playing in football, you maybe should be playing those players out there anyway.”

Dallas has a handful of young players who are trying their best to make an impact. First-round pick CeeDee Lamb has 40 catches for 524 yards and two touchdowns this season. Trevon Diggs has also made some key plays for the Cowboys at points during the season.

Dallas has a tough game Sunday. The Cowboys face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.