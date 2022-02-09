Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Jeremy Giambi, former MLB outfielder, dead at 47

Giambi played with a few teams during his short MLB career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jeremy Giambi, the brother of former MLB star Jason Giambi and outfielder for the Oakland Athletics and other teams, died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 47.

Giambi’s agent Joel Wolfe told The Athletic that the former baseball player died at his parents home in California. No other details about his death were released.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland Athletics walks on the field during a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 14-2.

Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland Athletics walks on the field during a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 14-2. (Jed Jacobsohn  /Allsport)

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends," the Athletics said.

GERALD WILLIAMS, EX-YANKEES OUTFIELDER, DEAD AT 55 AFTER BATTLE WITH CANCER

Brothers Jason Giambi (#16) and Jeremy Giambi of the Oakland A's pose together before a game at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California.

Brothers Jason Giambi (#16) and Jeremy Giambi of the Oakland A's pose together before a game at Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. (Michael Zagaris/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Giambi played six seasons in the majors with the Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. Part of his time with Oakland was spent with his brother, Jason, who was a star first baseman but later joined the New York Yankees.

He was only dealt with one blemish on his playing career. He admitted to using anabolic steroids in 2005, according to the Kansas City Star, and was named in the Mitchell Report in 2007, which detailed the use and prevalence of steroids in MLB.

Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland Athletics gives a high five during a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 14-2.

Jeremy Giambi #7 of the Oakland Athletics gives a high five during a game against the Chicago White Sox at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 14-2. (Jed Jacobsohn  /Allsport)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 510 career games, Jeremy Giambi batted .263 with 52 home runs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.