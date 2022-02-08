Gerald Williams, ex-Yankees outfielder, dead at 55 after battle with cancer

Gerald Williams, former MLB outfielder who played for the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves among other teams, died after a battle with cancer, Hall of Famer Derek Jeter announced Tuesday. Williams was 55.

Jeter’s message was relayed by The Players’ Tribune, a sports journalism platform Jeter founded to give athletes control of their own narrative before he became a co-owner of the Miami Marlins.

"Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family," Jeter said in a statement.

Bernie Williams also released a statement on the former outfielder’s passing.

"Through thick and thin, we had each other’s backs," Bernie Williams said of Gerald, via the Yankees’ team website. "We used to talk and dream about how it would be like to play in the big leagues. He had more power, he was faster, and definitely had an exponentially better throwing arm than me, so we used to joke around about him being called up by the Yankees first."

"We played side-by-side in the big leagues for a little while, so our dream did come true. He was a stand up individual with great character and integrity throughout his whole life. Even though our lives went in separate ways, I always considered him a true friend and a mentor. I will miss him a lot," he added.

The Yankees said they were "deeply saddened" by the news of Williams’ death.

Williams played seven seasons with the Yankees in two different stints. New York selected him in the 14th round of the 1987 MLB Draft out of Grambling State. He also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Florida Marlins and New York Mets.

In more than 1,100 games, he hit .255 with 85 home runs. He got called up during the 1992 season and was later traded to the Brewers in 1996 — the year the Yankees won the World Series.