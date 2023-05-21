Jena Sims has heartwarming reaction to husband Brooks Koepka winning PGA Championship

Jena Sims, the wife of Brooks Koepka, posted an emotional video on TikTok moments after her husband locked up his third career PGA Championship on Sunday evening.

Koepka held off Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler to win the major at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. It was his fifth major victory in his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sims was at a loss for words when she posted the video.

"All I got is tears at the moment," she captioned the clip.

"I’m so incredibly proud but I know someone who’s going to be even more stoked," she added as she tilted the camera down to show her pregnant stomach.

MICHAEL BLOCK SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE AS DREAM PGA CHAMPIONSHIP CONTINUES

Koepka and Sims announced earlier this month they will be having a baby.

Koepka was playing in the LIV Golf event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, and the 34-year-old accidentally referred to the baby as "he" while answering a question about which traits he’d love to see from himself and his wife in their child.

Koepka had four bogeys on his scorecard, but his seven birdies, including three in his first four holes, led to a victory-lap 18th hole and a Sunday 67 to finish 9-under for the tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With his victory, Koepka not only captured his third PGA Championship and fifth major title, but he also won a record $3.15 million for the major.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.