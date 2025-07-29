Jena Sims fires back at critics who say she got 'Happy Gilmore 2' role through husband Brooks Koepka

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jena Sims is tired of hearing that she only appeared in Netflix’s "Happy Gilmore 2" just because her husband, LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, was in it.

Sims posted a TikTok video on Monday night, where she pushed back on the narrative that she only received a cameo in the hit Adam Sandler sequel because Koepka was one of the main golfers involved.

"When I actually auditioned for Happy Gilmore 2, but everyone thinks I’m in it because of my husband," Sims captioned her TikTok.

Sims had a few seconds of screen time in the film, which featured 74 different cameos, from golf stars like Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo, to Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny.

She was one of the die-hard golf fans of a rival to Sandler’s iconic Happy Gilmore character.

Meanwhile, Koepka was among the golfers who competed against the new "Maxi Golf" league team in the film. He was alongside fellow LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Other present-day golfers like Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa, among others.

Sims also spoke to People about how she offered some acting tips to her husband.

"He felt like he was stepping into my world," Sims explained. "I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script. It was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone because that rarely happens."

Sims, 36, is an actress and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who married the five-time major champion in 2022.

