©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Golf

Jena Sims fires back at critics who say she got 'Happy Gilmore 2' role through husband Brooks Koepka

Sports Illustrated model says she auditioned for Adam Sandler sequel independently of Koepka's involvment

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Chris McDonald dishes on co-star Travis Kelce’s acting skills and relationship with Taylor Swift Video

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ star Chris McDonald dishes on co-star Travis Kelce’s acting skills and relationship with Taylor Swift

"Happy Gilmore 2" star Chris McDonald tells Fox News Digital how it felt to slip back into Shooter McGavin's shoes and how his co-star, Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce, measured up.

Jena Sims is tired of hearing that she only appeared in Netflix’s "Happy Gilmore 2" just because her husband, LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, was in it. 

Sims posted a TikTok video on Monday night, where she pushed back on the narrative that she only received a cameo in the hit Adam Sandler sequel because Koepka was one of the main golfers involved. 

"When I actually auditioned for Happy Gilmore 2, but everyone thinks I’m in it because of my husband," Sims captioned her TikTok. 

jena sims posing in green swimsuit

Jena Sims poses backstage at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.  (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Sims had a few seconds of screen time in the film, which featured 74 different cameos, from golf stars like Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo, to Travis Kelce and Bad Bunny. 

She was one of the die-hard golf fans of a rival to Sandler’s iconic Happy Gilmore character. 

Meanwhile, Koepka was among the golfers who competed against the new "Maxi Golf" league team in the film. He was alongside fellow LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau and PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. 

Jena Sims wearing a white dress and Brooks Koepka wearing a suit as they walk down the Spanish steps

Brooks Koepka of Team United States and Jena Sims Koepka arrive at the Spanish Steps prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 27, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Getty Images)

Other present-day golfers like Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa, among others. 

Sims also spoke to People about how she offered some acting tips to her husband. 

"He felt like he was stepping into my world," Sims explained. "I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script. It was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone because that rarely happens."

Jena Sims at Masters

Fiancee of Brooks Koepka of the United States, Jena Sims during the Par Three Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Sims, 36, is an actress and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who married the five-time major champion in 2022.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.