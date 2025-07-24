Adam Sandler heaps praise on Travis Kelce's performance in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Adam Sandler had high praise for Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs star is set to appear in "Happy Gilmore 2" on Netflix later this week.

Kelce is among the athletes who will appear in the second iteration of the comedic golf film. Reggie Bush, Boban Marjanović, Nikki Garcia, Becky Lynch and Maxwell Jacob Friedman are some of the others. There is also a whole host of golfers in the film, including Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sandler appeared on the "New Heights" podcast with the Kelce brothers.

"He was so cool, he was just like you (Jason Kelce), just like you when you took over with announcing. You guys just go, ‘All right if I’m doing this I might as well be great at this,’" Sandler said. "Anyways, yeah you were cool as s---, Travis was locked in, he kind of had to be a bad guy, he was just there"

Kelce said he received some guidance on how to play his role.

JALEN HURTS DETAILS REFUSAL TO WEAR EAGLES SUPER BOWL RING: 'I'VE MOVED ON'

"It was the perfect remedy, man, the perfect remedy. It was just so much fun to hearing the role and then Adam helping me like find the role on set and then just like it took me a second because looking at Bad Bunny in a scene it is hilarious, it is hilarious," Kelce said. "Bad Bunny is just naturally funny as f---, and I don’t know if people aren’t around him enough. They are going to find out in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ how funny this guy really is."

Sandler noted that Kelce had to play a bit of a heel to Bad Bunny’s character but pulled it off nicely.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kelce has taken advantage of extracurricular roles outside of football. He’s hosted "Saturday Night Live" and "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?"

Fox News' Connor McGahan contributed to this report.