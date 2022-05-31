Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Published

Jeff Gladney died alongside girlfriend in crash, police say

Gladney, 25, was the Vikings first-round pick out of TCU in the 2020 NFL Draft

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend, Mercedes Andrea Palacios, also died in the fatal car crash that occurred in the early morning of Memorial Day.

Police revealed earlier on Tuesday that two people — a male and female — were found dead in an overturned white vehicle at around 2:30 p.m. 

Police did not identify the names of the victims at the time. Gladney a cornerback with the Arizona Cardinals was reportedly the driver of the car and was speeding at the time before he clipped another vehicle from behind. It is unknown how fast Gladney was going before the accident.

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit.

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Police said the two occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

JEFF GLADNEY REPORTEDLY WAS SPEEDING AT TIME OF FATAL CAR ACCIDENT

Gladney, 25, was the Minnesota Vikings’ 2020 first-round pick out of TCU. He started all 16 games for Minnesota in the 2020 season, racking up 81 tackles and one forced fumble. 

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) looks on in action during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL.  

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) looks on in action during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL.   (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gladney was released by the Vikings in the summer of 2021, however, after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend. As a result, Gladney sat out the entirety of the 2021 season.

Both the Vikings and Cardinals released statements on Gladney’s passing.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the statement reads. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions attempts to make a catch in front of Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 

Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions attempts to make a catch in front of Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Ford Field on January 3, 2021  (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the statement reads. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

