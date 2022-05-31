Jeff Gladney died alongside girlfriend in crash, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend, Mercedes Andrea Palacios, also died in the fatal car crash that occurred in the early morning of Memorial Day.

Police revealed earlier on Tuesday that two people — a male and female — were found dead in an overturned white vehicle at around 2:30 p.m.

Police did not identify the names of the victims at the time. Gladney a cornerback with the Arizona Cardinals was reportedly the driver of the car and was speeding at the time before he clipped another vehicle from behind. It is unknown how fast Gladney was going before the accident.

Police said the two occupants of the other vehicle were uninjured.

JEFF GLADNEY REPORTEDLY WAS SPEEDING AT TIME OF FATAL CAR ACCIDENT

Gladney, 25, was the Minnesota Vikings’ 2020 first-round pick out of TCU. He started all 16 games for Minnesota in the 2020 season, racking up 81 tackles and one forced fumble.

Gladney was released by the Vikings in the summer of 2021, however, after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend. As a result, Gladney sat out the entirety of the 2021 season.

Both the Vikings and Cardinals released statements on Gladney’s passing.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the statement reads. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing," the statement reads. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.

New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000.If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.