NBA Playoffs

Jayson Tatum tore Achilles in Game 4 loss to Knicks, underwent season-ending surgery, Celtics say

There is no timetable for Tatum's return for 2025-2026 NBA season

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Boston Celtics entered this year's NBA playoffs with the top seed in the Eastern Conference. But the Celtics will have to overcome a 3-1 series deficit if the team is to keep hopes of defending its NBA title alive.

The New York Knicks' 121-113 victory on Monday night pushed the reigning champions to the brink of elimination. But much of the postgame discussion centered around the health of Celtics star Jayson Tatum. 

Jayson Tatum is helped off the court

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is helped off the court on Monday. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

The six-time NBA All-Star fell to the Madison Square Garden hardwood with just under three minutes remaining in Game 4. 

PACERS BUILD 41-POINT HALFTIME LEAD, ROUT CAVS 129-109 FOR 3-1 SERIES LEAD

Speculation quickly began to swirl that Tatum had injured his Achilles.

On Tuesday, the Celtics confirmed the star forward ruptured his right Achilles tendon. The team also announced that Tatum underwent a medical procedure to repair the torn tendon.

Jayson Tatum hurt

Jayson Tatum receives attention after being injured. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Celtics described Tatum's surgery as "successful," but cautioned that there is currently "no timetable" for his return. The 27-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, per the Celtics.

Tatum lunged toward the ball as he tried to regain possession for the Celtics at the 2:58 mark in the fourth quarter. He then appeared to experience a serious issue with his right leg, before immediately calling a timeout. 

Jayson Tatum

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby chases the ball as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts to an injury on Monday. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Tatum appeared to be in considerable pain as he lay on the court and grabbed his leg. He was later helped to his feet and assisted off the court before sitting in a wheelchair.

The series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday as the Celtics look to avoid elimination.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.