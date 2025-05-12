Celtics lose Jayson Tatum to apparent serious injury after squandering another double-digit lead to Knicks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The city that never sleeps will be awake for a long time.

The New York Knicks overcame yet another double-digit deficit in the second half on Monday to take a 3-1 series lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks trailed by 14 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, but ended the frame on a 30-13 run to lead heading into the fourth.

And after both teams threw several jabs throughout the fourth, the Knicks eventually pulled away to a 121-113 victory.

The Celtics took a 99-98 lead with just over seven minutes to go after Jayson Tatum drilled his seventh three-pointer of the night to give him 42 points on the evening. But the Knicks were unfazed.

New York then went on another huge run, outscoring Boston 18-5 over the next five minutes.

During the span, though, Tatum appeared to suffer a serious non-contact lower leg injury while going for a loose ball. Tatum immediately called timeout himself and was carried off the court. Cameras showed him in the locker room with a towel covering his face.

The Celtics are already shockingly down 3-1 in the series, and odds go even more in the Knicks' favor if Tatum's injury is what it's feared to be.

Four of the Knicks' five starters finished with at least 20 points, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 39.

Game 5 is back in Boston, where the Knicks won both of the first two games of the series. With a win, the Knicks will be back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

The Celtics will have to make the NBA’s 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit to extend their title reign.

Nobody has come from 3-1 down since Denver did it twice in 2020 at the Walt Disney World resort. It hasn't happened when a team had to win a true road game since Cleveland rallied past Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.