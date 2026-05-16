ESPN broadcaster Jay Bilas says NCAA tournament expansion to 76 teams was not necessary

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ESPN college basketball broadcaster Jay Bilas said that the NCAA’s decision to expand the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments to 76 teams was unnecessary.

Bilas, 62, said that while he is indifferent to the NCAA’s decision to expand, no one was clamoring for it.

"I don't want to say I don't care, but I'm not bothered by it. It's not a decision I would have chosen for the NCAA because -- I'm not one of those 'if it's not broke, don't fix it' guys, because nobody ever says, 'if it's not broke, don't improve it or or don't maintain it.' But I don't think it was necessary," Bilas told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

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"Nobody was clamoring to see a .500 team from a major conference making the tournament."

Bilas noted that had the tournament been expanded for this past season’s tournament, there would have been .500 teams in the tournament.

In the new expanded tournament, the first two days of the tournament would look drastically different. On that Tuesday and Wednesday, there would be 12 games played between 24 teams due to the eight added at-large bids. The games would be played at two different sites.

Bilas said it might be "a little bit confusing" for the average fan to fill out their bracket. He called the added play-in games "inconsequential."

"The overwhelming majority of fans don't think the tournament starts until the first Thursday of the 64-team bracket," Bilas said.

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"People still watch the games and especially the basketball nerds like me will watch religiously, but for most fans, they're kind of — I don't want to say inconsequential, but they are."

Bilas did say that the teams who win the play-in games will be rewarded financially for them.

"What it does is give a bunch of teams a chance to win an NCAA tournament game. Even though most fans won't give them credit for it, they'll get money credit. They'll get an NCAA tournament unit and be able to say, ‘Hey, we won an NCAA tournament game, even though it was against a team with the exact same seed,’" Bilas said.

"It's fine. I don't think it's as big a deal as some are making out of it," Bilas continued. "Money is a good reason to do something. I'm cool with that."

UConn head coach Danny Hurley was among the coaches who were concerned tournament expansion could devalue the regular season. Bilas said he understands Hurley’s point and agrees.

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"I understand it, and I think it does a little bit. So, the argument about who's in, who's out is diminished. Now, if we're going to have .500 teams out of major conferences that make the tournament now, do I think that's good? No, I don't," Bilas said.

"But it's not that big of a deal. Most of those teams are going to be out by the first weekend anyway. You may have somebody that puts it together at the end of the year and is better than their record, but I think that horse is already out of the barn."

American Century Tournament

Bilas will be playing in the American Century Tournament July 10-12 at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe.

The tournament has raised more than $8 million for regional and national charities. American Century Investments donates 40% of its profits to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and activates fundraising at the tournament to drive direct donations to Stowers each year.

Bilas said he was invited six or seven years ago and called it the equivalent of a PGA Tour player getting invited to the Masters.

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"When I got invited six, seven years ago and I was thrilled. I just couldn't believe I would get to do it. And they've been they must have a very low bar, but they've invited me back ever since. And to me, getting that invitation has got to be the equivalent of a PGA tour player getting invited to the Masters. So, you get the invitation, you're like, "Oh, my God, I can't believe they invited me back again." And it's an automatic yes," Bilas said.

"It's just a thrill. And it's equally thrilling once you're there cause it's a beautiful setting in Lake Tahoe at the Edgewood Resort. The weather's always spectacular. Seventy thousand people are there in shorts and sundresses and just enjoying seeing some of their favorite celebs."

Bilas said he loves competing in the tournament, but called the atmosphere what makes it special. He credited CEO Justin Thomas for being so welcoming and creating a family environment that everyone loves, on top of the tournament's remarkable charitable work. The tournament will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

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