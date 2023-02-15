Chiefs' Melvin Gordon gets honest about team getting to Super Bowl: 'I didn't do s---'

Melvin Gordon’s rocky start to the 2022-23 NFL season ended with a Super Bowl championship.

Gordon started the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos but a costly fumble in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders led to the team waiving him. He signed with the Chiefs as an insurance running back in November and was on the team through their Super Bowl victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The veteran running back celebrated his first Super Bowl ring as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Gordon was asked before the game what the difference was between playing for the Chiefs and other teams in the league.

"The difference? I didn’t do s---. I got carried. I got carried," he said.

ERIC BIENIEMY 'TOP CANDIDATE' FOR ASSISTANT JOB AS DEBATE RISES OVER WHETHER RACE IS ISSUE FOR HEAD-COACH GIG

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

And he’s right.

The two-time Pro Bowler didn’t appear in a single game with the Chiefs on his way to the Super Bowl celebration. He was stuck behind Isiah Pacheco, who emerged as a star in the playoffs, and the team activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire before the game.

Gordon wrapped the season with 318 rushing yards on 90 carries and two touchdowns. He also had 25 catches for 223 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As long as he gets his fumble issues under control, he could still be a serviceable running back in the league.