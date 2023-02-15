Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs' Melvin Gordon gets honest about team getting to Super Bowl: 'I didn't do s---'

Gordon was cut by the Broncos in November

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Melvin Gordon’s rocky start to the 2022-23 NFL season ended with a Super Bowl championship.

Gordon started the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos but a costly fumble in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders led to the team waiving him. He signed with the Chiefs as an insurance running back in November and was on the team through their Super Bowl victory.

Melvin Gordon III #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on Feb. 9, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

Melvin Gordon III #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on Feb. 9, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona.

The veteran running back celebrated his first Super Bowl ring as the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Gordon was asked before the game what the difference was between playing for the Chiefs and other teams in the league.

"The difference? I didn’t do s---. I got carried. I got carried," he said.

And he’s right.

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) gets tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium.

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) gets tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. (Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports)

The two-time Pro Bowler didn’t appear in a single game with the Chiefs on his way to the Super Bowl celebration. He was stuck behind Isiah Pacheco, who emerged as a star in the playoffs, and the team activated Clyde Edwards-Helaire before the game.

Gordon wrapped the season with 318 rushing yards on 90 carries and two touchdowns. He also had 25 catches for 223 yards.

Melvin Gordon III #34 of the Kansas City Chiefs participates in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona State University Practice Facility on Feb. 9, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

As long as he gets his fumble issues under control, he could still be a serviceable running back in the league.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.