Jason and Kylie Kelce introduce Travis to niece in heartwarming moment

Jason and Kylie Kelce welcomed their fourth daughter, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, on March 30.

The couple introduced Finn to uncle Travis Kelce during "New Heights."

While they were recording, Jason looked and saw Kylie with Finn and asked Travis if he wanted to meet his niece.

"Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason. You only sent one picture. You didn’t even tell me what name you picked yet," Travis said with a laugh.

"Hey little muffin, look at you, just hanging out with mom," Travis said when Finn came on the screen. Tell Ky I said hello, I’m glad everything went great."

Jason handed the headphones over to Kylie, who held Finn in view of the camera.

"Hey Ky, Jason hasn’t told me if you guys had picked a name yet. Is this still a nameless baby?" Travis asked.

"No, she has a name, we had to fill out birth certificate paperwork," Kylie said. "Well, you can technically leave without it, but we wouldn’t remember to fill out the f---ing paperwork after that," she said while laughing.

Kylie said Jason refused to let the name just be Finn and insisted on Finnley. Jason then held the headphones around Finn’s head and let Travis talk to her.

"Hey Finn, you just look adorable. I don’t even have anything to say to you. You happy to be out, huh?" Travis asked the newborn.

Jason asked a question to Finn in jest, "How was Kylie’s uterus?"

Kylie and Travis both laughed.

"Too comfy that’s why we had to evict her," Kylie said.

With the headphones still on Finn, Travis said, "Get this guy out of here, I’m sorry your father’s a weirdo."

After Kylie and Finn left the screen, Travis thanked Jason for the introduction.

"Watching a birth is still one of the most crazy things that you can ever witness and there’s a moment right when you see any baby I feel like that’s just overwhelming," Jason said.

Jason retired from the NFL after he spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. While his day job may have ended at playing center, his full-time job of being a dad to four daughters has only just begun.

