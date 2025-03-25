Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift should have baby, former NFL stars say

Kelce and Swift have dated since 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The offseason is in full swing for the NFL, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have tried their best to stay out of the spotlight.

Kelce and Swift have been spotted together in New York City and in Montana in the weeks after the Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Page Six. However, what is next for the couple is still unclear as there could likely be an engagement that comes next.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate

Recording artist Taylor Swift  and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 26, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Rob Gronkowski suggested in a recent podcast interview with former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman that Kelce and Swift should take their relationship even further.

The two gushed over the relationship. Edelman said they may have a kid when Gronkowski blurted out, "They should have a kid."

"That would be a great kid," Edelman added.

Gronkowski suggested the child would dominate the Super Bowl and be able to perform the halftime show at the same time.

Gronk and Edelman celebrate

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, #87, celebrates with teammate Julian Edelman, #11, after a touchdown in the first quarter. ( Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The two former NFL stars talked about Kelce and Swift earlier this month on the "Dudes on Dudes Podcast."

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 after the Chiefs tight end made the sweet gesture of trying to get her a friendship bracelet. It only got hotter and heavier from there, and as the rumors of their relationship swirled, she showed up to a game in Kansas City to support him.

Swift went to a handful of games in Kansas City and on the road and was there when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. She was back in the suite this season as well, attending most of the Chiefs’ games after her "Eras Tour" ended.

Kelce and Swift at an ALCS game

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Oct. 14, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Unfortunately, Kelce and the Chiefs’ chance for three consecutive Super Bowl titles came to an end. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.