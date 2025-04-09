ASU golf coach removed from Augusta National for violating long-standing dress code rule

Augusta National Golf Club has several rules for its golfers and patrons, both stated and unwritten.

Arizona State University men’s golf coach Matt Thurmond learned about one of those rules the hard way this week ahead of the 2025 Masters tournament .

Thurmond, who has been with the Sun Devils since 2016, was removed from the golf course during a practice session on Tuesday after he went to say hello to former ASU player Kevin Yu, who is making his Masters debut this year.

The reason for his removal? Thurmond was wearing shorts on the course.

"I went out on the range without thinking, gave him a hug," Thurmond said, via Golfweek. "After about one shot and one quick hello, they came out and said 'I’m sorry, sir, you can’t be on the range with your shorts.'"

Violating what many call the "golden rule" of Augusta National is one of the stricter rules of the storied club. While patrons are free to wear shorts, beyond the ropes where players and coaches can be, full-length pants are required.

"My bad, it was a mistake I made," Thurmond later said, via Golfweek. "I want to follow the rules here when I’m at Augusta and do everything right. Lucky to be here and appreciate everything here. I just made a mistake."

Thurmond is in Georgia this weekend to support ASU senior Josele Ballester, who earned his exemption to compete at the Masters after winning the U.S. Amateur in August.

Wearing pants on the course is not the only rule at Augusta.

No cell phones on the grounds and referring to fans as patrons are among the most known, but several golfers recently dished to Golfweek about some of the lesser known and unspoken rules.

Wearing socks to dinner, not pairing the iconic green jacket with jeans, and not sitting on the range are just a few that were mentioned.