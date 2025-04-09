Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

The Masters

ASU golf coach removed from Augusta National for violating long-standing dress code rule

Patrons of Augusta National are allowed to wear shorts

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Augusta National Golf Club has several rules for its golfers and patrons, both stated and unwritten. 

Arizona State University men’s golf coach Matt Thurmond learned about one of those rules the hard way this week ahead of the 2025 Masters tournament

Thurmond, who has been with the Sun Devils since 2016, was removed from the golf course during a practice session on Tuesday after he went to say hello to former ASU player Kevin Yu, who is making his Masters debut this year. 

Matt Thurmond

Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond at the NCAA Men's Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. (IMAGN)

The reason for his removal? Thurmond was wearing shorts on the course. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I went out on the range without thinking, gave him a hug," Thurmond said, via Golfweek. "After about one shot and one quick hello, they came out and said 'I’m sorry, sir, you can’t be on the range with your shorts.'" 

Violating what many call the "golden rule" of Augusta National is one of the stricter rules of the storied club. While patrons are free to wear shorts, beyond the ropes where players and coaches can be, full-length pants are required. 

Matt Thurmond shorts

Arizona State University golfer Chun An Yu, left, looks on alongside head coach Matt Thurmond on the ninth fringe during the NCAA Men's Golf Championship Quarterfinal at Grayhawk Golf Course on June 1, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

BRANDEL CHAMBLEE REVEALS INTERESTING GUIDANCE FOR MASTERS COVERAGE: 'THERE ARE THINGS YOU SHOULDN’T SAY'

"My bad, it was a mistake I made," Thurmond later said, via Golfweek. "I want to follow the rules here when I’m at Augusta and do everything right. Lucky to be here and appreciate everything here. I just made a mistake."

Thurmond is in Georgia this weekend to support ASU senior Josele Ballester, who earned his exemption to compete at the Masters after winning the U.S. Amateur in August. 

Josele Ballester

Josele Ballester of Spain tees off on the 1th hole on day one of the Acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on Sept. 26, 2024 in Madrid. (Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wearing pants on the course is not the only rule at Augusta. 

No cell phones on the grounds and referring to fans as patrons are among the most known, but several golfers recently dished to Golfweek about some of the lesser known and unspoken rules. 

Wearing socks to dinner, not pairing the iconic green jacket with jeans, and not sitting on the range are just a few that were mentioned. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.