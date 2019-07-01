Ex-NFL QB Jared Lorenzen in hospital battling multiple health issues: 'He is fighting with everything'

Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen was hospitalized Friday as he battles serious health issues that are affecting his kidney and heart.

Lorenzen played four seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats before going pro. He still holds the Wildcats record for most career passing yards with 10,354. He served as a backup quarterback for the New York Giants from 2006 to 2007.

NEW YORK GIANTS ROOKIE DEANDRE BAKER SURPRISES MOM WITH BENTLEY

His family released an update on his health, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.

"On Friday, June 28, Jared began playing a bigger, more important game than he’s ever played before," the statement read. "Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him. He was brought to the hospital and fairly quickly was admitted to the ICU.

"Jared is battling an infection, kidney and heart issues. He is fighting with everything he has and his immediate family is by his side. We will attempt to update as often as possible, but please respect that some aspects of this journey are private matters."

DEION SANDERS' SON SHARES EPIC STORY ABOUT NFL LEGEND FATHER ATTENDING HIS YOUTH BASKETBALL GAME

Lorenzen last played football for the Northern Kentucky River Monsters of the Continental Indoor Football League but a broken leg ultimately ended his career.