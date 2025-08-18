Jannik Sinner retires from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, stuns crowd after just 5 games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tennis world was psyched to watch Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz go at it again after the former beat the latter in the Wimbledon Final.

But those spectating at the Cincinnati Open Final on Monday saw only five games played between the two men’s singles juggernauts, as Sinner retired from the match with an apparent illness.

Thus, Alcaraz went home with the trophy.

"I’m super, super sorry to disappoint you," Sinner said to the crowd, as he stayed on the court for the trophy ceremony. "From yesterday, I didn’t feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse.

"I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match. But I couldn’t handle more."

Sinner never disclosed what exactly he was dealing with, but he never looked like himself during the match. Alcaraz took full advantage with a 5-0 lead in the first set.

After the fifth game, Sinner called for a trainer to come out. It wasn’t long until Sinner told the chair umpire that he needed to retire, which was announced throughout the stadium.

Alcaraz, though, was as respectful as could be in this budding rivalry between the game’s top players. He quickly ran over to console Sinner, and when he signed a camera lens on the court, he wrote, "Sorry Jannik."

The question now becomes whether Sinner will be healthy enough for the U.S. Open, with the first round beginning next week in Queens, New York.

Sinner is the defending U.S. Open champion, and after winning at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, many were pegging him to repeat at Arthur Ashe Stadium this August.

Alcaraz, though, has a U.S. Open title under his belt after winning it all in 2022, marking his first Grand Slam title and being named the youngest number one player in the world in ATP history.

He also defeated Sinner in a thrilling 2025 French Open final that went to a five-set tiebreak.

