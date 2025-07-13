Jannik Sinner picks up 1st Wimbledon title in victory over Carlos Alcaraz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jannik Sinner enacted some revenge on Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday as he won a four-set thriller over the Spanish superstar and picked up the first Wimbledon championship of his career.

Sinner rallied to go up 5-3 in the final set after it appeared Alcaraz was about to flip the momentum. But once he got the opportunity to serve again, Sinner dug in to win the match.

The Italian tennis star won the final 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

He only made it to the quarterfinals last year before he lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets. Alcaraz won the tournament over Novak Djokovic then.

This time, it was Sinner who shut down every sliding attempt Alcaraz tried to make to get back into the match. He had the Spaniard running all over the court in the final game before shutting down any idea of a furious rally.

Alcaraz had defeated Sinner in an epic match at the French Open a few months ago. But this time around, it was Sinner who had the advantage.

Sinner, 23, defeated Djokovic and Ben Shelton in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively to earn the shot at Alcaraz. He has four Grand Slam titles to his name now. The only one that still eludes him from the career Grand Slam is the French Open.

